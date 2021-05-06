Bank alert! SBI launches customer care numbers for contactless service

New Delhi: Taking note of the current Covid-19 situation in the country, the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued two customer care numbers to provide emergency banking services to its customers from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The completely contactless service is provided to all SBI customers. Both the emergency contact numbers are toll-free and will strive to keep the bank customers away from visiting any of its branches.

With Covid-19 cases resign exponentially across the country, many state governments have announced curfews to control the spread. As a result, SBI customers are unable to visit bank branches.

In this scenario, SBI customers can avail banking facilities by dialling toll-free numbers 1800 112 211 and 1800 425 3800. The bank is encouraging its customers to stay safe indoors amid the pandemic, and therefore it has launched these helpline numbers.

“Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800,” State Bank of India said in a tweet.

SBI customers can call toll-free numbers to check their account balance, check the last five transactions at IVR, request for blocking and re-issuance of ATM card, generate ATM or Green PIN, apply for issue of new ATM card after blocking of old ATM card. They can also use the same number to check the account balance and last 5 transactions through SMS.

