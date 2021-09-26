Bank customers alert! Cheque book of 3 banks will become invalid from Oct 1

New Delhi: Cheque books of three state-backed banks - Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), United Bank of India (UNI) - will become invalid starting from October 1, 2021.

Cheque books of these three banks will become invalid because they were merged with larger banks. As part of the merger process, the larger banks are now onboarding customers of the merged banks. For instance, Allahabad Bank was merged with Indian Bank while OBC and UNI banks were merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Updating the customers about the change, PNB has urged the customers of the UNI and OBC banks to issue cheque books with PNB IFSC and MICS details so that they don’t face any issues.

“The old cheque book of eOBC and UNI are going to be discontinued from 1-10-2021. Please replace your old cheque book of e-OBC and e-UNI with the PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR,” PNG recently tweeted. Customers of OBC and UNI banks can issue PNB cheque books via ATM, online banking, official PNB app or by visiting any nearby PNB branch.

Besides PNB, Indian Bank has also urged the customers of Allahabad Bank to issue new cheque books to continue using the important banking facility in October 2021 and afterwards. The bank said in a tweet the all the cheques with Allahabad Bank details will become invalid after September 30, 2021.

"Erstwhile Allahabad Bank customers can continue to enjoy a seamless banking experience with Indian Bank by ordering new cheque books as the old ones will no longer be acceptable w.e.f 1st October 2021" Indian Bank had said in a tweet.

