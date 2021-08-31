Bank Customers Alert! PNB offering loan at zero processing charge

With the festive season around the corner, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has come up with a Festival Bonanza offer to help its customers get easy loans.

As part of this festive offer, the bank is waiving off all service charges/processing fees and documentation charges on all its major retail products like Planet Loan, Vehicle Loan, My Property Loan, Pension and Gold Loan.

Punjab National Bank is now offering attractive interest rates of 6.8 per cent on home loans and 7.15 per cent on car loans. The bank will provide personal loans to the general public at an interest rate of 8.95 per cent which is the lowest in the banking industry.

The bank has also announced top up with attractive interest rates on home loans. Customers can get these special offers at any of PNB's branches across the country or through digital channels till December 31, 2021.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, PNB is committed to providing its customers with good offers, exclusive products and smooth banking services from time to time.

The bank is also confident that this festive season will witness an increase in its credit portfolio with encouraging improvement in purchasing power of customers.

Live TV

#mute