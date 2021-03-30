Bank customers alert! THESE 7 merged banks to see cheque book changes from April 1

From April 1, 2021, the cheque books and passbooks of several bank account holders will be invalid as several banks went through a merger.

These banks are those whose mergers with other banks took effect from April 1, 2019, and April 1, 2020, and their names include Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank and Allahabad Bank.

After the merger, for obvious reasons cheque books and passbooks of only one entity can be valid.

Dena and Vijaya Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda with effect from April 1, 2019. Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India were merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Syndicate Bank merged with Canara Bank, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank merged with Union Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank merged with Indian Bank.

If a customer has an account in any of these 7 banks, then quickly check for a new cheque book and IFSC code.

Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank account holders can now know their new IFSC codes online on the official website of the banks. For this, a customer will have to go to the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in . After this, you have to click on amalgamation center here. After this, you will be able to know the updated IFSC code. You can call the bank's customer care number 1800-208-2244 or 1800-425-1515 or 1800-425-3555. Or you can get information through SMS. For this, you have to send the message to 9223008486 by typing IFSC <OLD IFSC>.

The new rules will be applicable from April 1 and due to the merger, the account number, IFSC code, MICR code, branch address will also be changed.