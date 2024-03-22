Bank Holiday: Check Long List Of Holidays Falling Between March 22 To March 31

New Delhi: Bank branches over the next 10 days will be closed for several state and gazetted holiday, as per the holiday calendar list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank. Other than the RBI mentioned holiday list, there will be regular weekends in between, for which some branches would see back to back holidays or consecutive holidays. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted.

Bank branches in Bihar will be closed today (March 22) on account of Bihar Diwas.

You must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Bihar Divas in Bihar, but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed for the same festival.

As per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for the following days in March 2024

Bihar Divas: March 22

Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi: March 25



Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi: March 26



Holi: March 27



Good Friday: March 29

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

March 23: Fourth Saturday

March 24: Sunday

March 31: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.