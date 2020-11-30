Bank holiday December 2020: Banks will remain closed for 11 days in total, plan your activities in advance

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of December.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

December 25 (Friday) Christmas is a holiday during which all the banks across the country will remain closed. RBI places this day as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of December 2020. Check out the list.

Ordinary Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation: December 1

Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 3

Pa-Togan Nengminza Sangma: December 12

Losoong/Namsoong: December 17

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Losoong/Namsoong: December 18

Goa Liberation Day: December 19

Christmas Festival: December 24

Christmas: December 25

Christmas Festival: December 26

U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

Year’s Eve: December 31

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.