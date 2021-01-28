हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Bank holidays 2021

Bank holiday February 2021: Banks will remain closed for 6 days in total, all you should know

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country. If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

Bank holiday February 2021: Banks will remain closed for 6 days in total, all you should know
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of February 2021.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

In total, banks would be closed for 6 days. Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of February 2021. Check out the list.

Losar/Sonam Lochhar: February 12
Lui-Ngai-Ni: February 15
Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Basanta Panchami: February 16
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: February 19
State Day: February 20
Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali: February 26

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

