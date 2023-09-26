Bank Holiday For Eid-E-Milad? Check City-Wise List Of When, Where Bank Branches Will Remain Closed

New Delhi: All public and private banks in India will be closed on September 27 or 28 in observance of the Eid-E-Milad celebration as September is about to come to a conclusion. The Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, the Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts are the three categories under which the Reserve Bank of India categorizes bank holidays.

However, customers will be able to conduct transactions, check balances, and execute other necessary banking duties even as the bank branches are closed thanks to the seamless operation of online banking services.

September 27

Jammu And Kerala

September 28

Gujarat

Mizoram

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Uttarakhand

Telangana

Manipur

Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi

Chhatisgarh

Jharkhand

Bank Holidays In September 2023

Banks will remain closed for a total of 18 days in the month of September– 12 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends and state-declared holidays.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 18 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

In September banks were closed on the occasions of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi, Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva.