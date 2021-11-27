Bank Holiday in December 2021: Banks to be closed for 12 days; check full list here

New Delhi: In its yearly list, the Reserve Bank of India has published a list of holidays for the year 2021. All public and private sector banks in India would be closed for up to 12 days in December, including weekends, according to this. During the month of December, the RBI list mentions up to seven holidays, including Christmas.

Christmas, on the other hand, falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a bank holiday. As a result of the overlapping bank holidays, banks will have 12 days off this month. The RBI's list of holidays is divided into three categories: state-specific holidays, religious holidays, and festivals.

On that topic, keep in mind that they are state-wide holidays, so you shouldn't be too concerned. For this reason, just a few bank branches in each state would be closed on the above-mentioned days. Except for a few days, they are usually not uniform in nature. The Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Goa, for example, will be observed as a bank holiday on December 3, although services will be available in other regions of the country. As a result, bank customers are typically recommended to contact their local branch to obtain a complete list of bank holidays.

The RBI has designated December's holidays as a 'Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.' 'Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act,' 'Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday,' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts' are the additional classifications for the RBI listing. However, according to the requirement of leaves, the other two groups do not apply to this month.

Even if Christmas had not fallen on a weekend, banks across the country would have been closed. Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thiruvananthapuram are among them.

The majority of the bank holidays set aside this month under the Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act are for Shillong, Meghalaya's capital. Apart from weekend leaves, Shillong enjoys as many as four bank holidays in December.

According to the RBI list, the first holiday of the month under the same act falls on December 3, but it would only be relevant to banks in Panaji. As a result, as a bank customer, you should keep these dates in mind as the month progresses. Make sure to thoroughly organise your next trip to the bank in order to have a seamless banking experience.

On that topic, let's have a look at the list of holidays during which banks will be closed in December so that you can plan accordingly.

The following is the complete list of holidays for the month of December 2021, as mandated by the RBI: (Counting begins on December 1st.)

List of Leaves

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier — Goa

December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham — Shillong

December 24: Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve) — Aizawl, Shillong

December 25: Christmas — Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

December 27: Christmas Celebration — Aizawl

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah — Shillong

December 31: New Year’s Eve — Aizawl

Apart from the state-by-state variations in holidays. On select weekend days, the banks will be closed. In this regard, it should be mentioned that weekend leaves are uniform in character throughout India. The following are some of them:

December 5: Sunday

December 11: Second Saturday of the month

December 12: Sunday

December 19: Sunday

December 25: Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas

December 26: Sunday

