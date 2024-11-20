Bank Holiday In Maharashtra Today On Account Of State Assembly Election 2024
As per the RBI official holiday list, bank across Maharashtra will remain closed today (November 20) due to Assembly General Election 2024.
New Delhi: Bank branches across Maharashtra will remain closed today owing to State Assembly Election being held on November 20. In addition to banks, government has declared a public holiday for state government offices and other associated organizations on November 20.
The RBI official holiday list too mentions bank holiday across Maharashtra on November 20 due to Assembly General Election, 2024
November 2024 Bank Holiday List
Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava: November 1
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day: November 2
Chhath (Evening Arghya): November 7
Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival: November 8
Egaas-Bagwaal: November 12
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima: November 15
Kanakadasa Jayanti: November 18
Seng Kutsnem: November 23
Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends
Sunday: November 3, 10, 17, 24
Second Saturday: November 9
Fourth Saturday: November 23
Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
