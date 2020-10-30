Bank holiday November 2020: Banks will remain closed for 15 days, plan your activities in advance

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of November.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

November 14, 2020 (Saturday) Diwali; November 16, 2020 (Monday) Bhai Dooj and November 30, 2020 (Monday) Guru Nanak Jayanti are holidays during which almost all the banks across the country will remain closed.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of November 2020. Check out the list.

1 NOVEMBER 2020: Sunday

6 NOVEMBER 2020: Friday - Wangala Festival (observed in Meghalaya)

8 NOVEMBER 2020: Sunday

14 NOVEMBER 2020: Saturday (Diwali, Kali Puja)

15 NOVEMBER 2020: Sunday

16 NOVEMBER 2020: Monday (Diwali Balipratipada, Laxmi puja, Bhai dooj, Chitragupt jayanti celebrated in many states like Gujarat, West Bangal, Uttar Pradesh)

17 NOVEMBER 2020: Tuesday (Ningol Chakouba celebrated in Manipur, laxmi puja, Diwali).

18 NOVEMBER 2020: Wednesday (Laxmi Puja/Diwali holidays)

20 NOVEMBER 2020: Friday (Chath puja observed in Bihar and Jharkhand)

21 NOVEMBER 2020: Saturday (Chath puja observed in Bihar and Jharkhand)

22 NOVEMBER 2020: Sunday

23 NOVEMBER 2020: Monday (Seng Kutsnem observed in Meghalaya)

28 NOVEMBER 2020: Fourth Saturday

29 NOVEMBER 2020: Sunday

30 NOVEMBER 2020: Monday (Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima).

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.