Bank holiday November 2020: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai banks to be closed on these days

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of November.
However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
Here is the list of days when banks will be closed in four metro cities --Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai in November.
NEW DELHI REGIONAL OFFICE HOLIDAY LIST FOR THE YEAR 2020 (RBI describes these days as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act)
November 14
Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Kali Puja
November 30
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahasa Purnima
MUMBAI REGIONAL OFFICE HOLIDAY LIST FOR THE YEAR 2020 (RBI describes these days as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act)
November 14
Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Kali Puja
November 16
Diwali (Balipratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Vikram Samvat New Year Day
November 30
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahasa Purnima
KOLKATA REGIONAL OFFICE HOLIDAY LIST FOR THE YEAR 2020 (RBI describes these days as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act)
November 14
Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Kali Puja
November 30
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahasa Purnima
CHENNAI REGIONAL OFFICE HOLIDAY LIST FOR THE YEAR 2020
November 14
Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Kali Puja
Meanwhile, as per RBI, these are the elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of November 2020. Check out the list as per celebrations in various states.
Wangala Festival: November 13
Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Kali Puja: 14
Diwali (Balipratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Vikram Samvat New Year Day: 16
Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba: November 17
Laxmi Puja/Deepawali: November 18
Chhath Puja: November 20
Chhath Puja: November 21
Seng Kutsnem: November 23
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahasa Purnima: November 30
Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays.