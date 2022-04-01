Bank Holiday on April 1? Check full list of holidays in April 2022

New Delhi: Except in a few regions, all commercial and public banks in India will be closed on April 1, which is Friday. But why is the 1st of April a holiday? This is due to the Reserve Bank of India's annual notification of bank account closures, which are reserved for bank workers each year. In the month of April, all commercial and public sector banks have up to 15 holidays.

Not only that, but some parts of India will have a long weekend in April, with banks and other financial institutions closing for up to four days in a row to commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, and a weekend leave. This month, Hyderabad will have the most bank holidays, with nine, compared to only five in Shimla.

Every year, the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, compiles a list of bank holidays. 'Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act,' 'Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday,' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts' are among the leaves on this list. There are 15 bank holidays this month, according to that list, due to various celebrations in various locations.

It's also worth noting that different states have distinct bank holidays on different times. In April, there are nine holidays scheduled, with the remainder being weekend leaves. On notified RBI holidays, all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks remain closed.

Check the list of bank holidays from April 1:

April 1: Yearly Closing of Bank Account — All over India except Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong, and Shimla.

April 2: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir

April 4: Sarhul — Jharkhand

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday- Telangana

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Meghlaya and Himachal Pradesh

April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar

April 16: Bohag Bihu — Assam

April 21: Garia Puja — Tripura

April 29: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida — Jammu and Kashmir

List of Weekend Leaves

April 3: Sunday

April 9: Second Saturday

April 10: Sunday

April 17: Sunday

April 23: Fourth Saturday

April 24: Sunday

So, if you work for a bank, you should check with your local branch to see what bank holidays are observed in your area, as bank holidays differ from state to state depending on the occasion. This will save you time and ensure that you can do any task smoothly and without difficulty.

