Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2779453https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/bank-holiday-on-raksha-bandhan-2024-banks-to-remain-closed-on-august-19-in-these-states-check-list-here-2779453.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RAKSHA BANDHAN 2024

Bank Holiday On Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks To Remain Closed On August 19 In THESE States; Check List Here

According to the bank holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), public and private sector banks will remain closed in cities where Raksha Bandhan is observed as a holiday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bank Holiday On Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks To Remain Closed On August 19 In THESE States; Check List Here Bank Holiday in August

Bank Holiday On Rakhi 2024: Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated across the country on August 19. This beautiful festival, also known as Rakhi, honours the special bond between brothers and sisters. Notably, the festival is celebrated in the month of Shravan, which usually falls in August, it is a widely celebrated occasion in India.

As the festival will be celebrated pan-India, many may be curious about whether banks will be closed in all cities on this day. According to the bank holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), both public and private sector banks will remain closed in cities where Raksha Bandhan is observed as a holiday.

It is important to note that banks will be closed for a total of 13 days in August, including the second and fourth Saturdays. 

Banks To Remain Closed In THESE States/Cities

Banks will be closed in cities such as Agartala (Tripura), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh). However, customers can still access digital banking services like Internet banking, mobile banking, WhatsApp banking, NEFT, and RTGS.

As per RBI guidelines, bank holidays are categorised under three groups: 'Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks’ Closing of Accounts'. 

Complete List of Bank Holidays In August:

August 20: Banks will be closed in Kerala for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.

August 24: Nationwide bank closure for the fourth Saturday of the month.

August 25: All banks will be closed for the weekend.

August 26: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar for Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Elections will be held in three phases in J&K amidst terrorists challenge
DNA Video
DNA: Danger of new virus in the world, reaches Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there 'microplastic' in your salt and sugar? Revealed in the report
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape case -- 5000 people attacked hospital to destroy evidence?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's advice to Bangladesh from Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Prince's life in danger! But Why?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch exclusive ground report from LoC on Independence Day