Bank Holiday Today, Tomorrow, Wednesday? Check State-Wise List Where Branches Will Be Closed

New Delhi: Banks in multiple states are slated to remain closed today and tomorrow and the day after though not both days in all states. Owing to Diwali and other regional festivities banks branches will various cities will remain closed.

While physical bank branches will be inaccessible, online banking services will continue to function seamlessly. This allows customers to conduct transactions, check balances, and manage essential banking activities effortlessly from the comfort of their homes or while on the go.

It's important to note that the banks won't be closed in all the states on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday but some cities might also observe these days as holiday depending on their respective state holiday list.

As per the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of holidays for November, banks across various cities in the country will be closed for the following

- Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali on November 13

- Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja on November 14

- Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya on November 15

The Reserve Bank of India classifies holidays into three categories: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. It's crucial to recognize that bank holidays vary across states and are not uniformly observed by all banking institutions. The observance of banking holidays is also contingent on the festivals recognized in specific states or the declaration of specific occasions in those states.