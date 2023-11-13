trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687491
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
INDIAN BANK HOLIDAYS 2023

Bank Holiday Today, Tomorrow, Wednesday? Check State-Wise List Where Branches Will Be Closed

It's important to note that the banks won't be closed in all the states on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday cumulatively but some cities might also observe these days as holiday depending on their respective state holiday list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 09:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bank Holiday Today, Tomorrow, Wednesday? Check State-Wise List Where Branches Will Be Closed

New Delhi: Banks in multiple states are slated to remain closed today and tomorrow and the day after though not both days in all states. Owing to Diwali and other regional festivities banks branches will various cities will remain closed. 

While physical bank branches will be inaccessible, online banking services will continue to function seamlessly. This allows customers to conduct transactions, check balances, and manage essential banking activities effortlessly from the comfort of their homes or while on the go.

It's important to note that the banks won't be closed in all the states on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday but some cities might also observe these days as holiday depending on their respective state holiday list.

As per the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of holidays for November, banks across various cities in the country will be closed  for the following

- Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali on November 13

- Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja on November 14

- Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya on November 15

The Reserve Bank of India classifies holidays into three categories: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. It's crucial to recognize that bank holidays vary across states and are not uniformly observed by all banking institutions. The observance of banking holidays is also contingent on the festivals recognized in specific states or the declaration of specific occasions in those states.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution