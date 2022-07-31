New Delhi: Banks will be closed for a total of 12 days in August 2022, with the exception of six weekend leaves, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) vacation schedule. August has a total of 18 bank holidays.

Many bank holidays are regional, varying from state to state and from bank to bank. Patriot's Day, a regional holiday for Imphal, happens on August 13, the second Saturday of the month, when all banks are closed, as do the other 13 regional holidays. As a result, instead of 19 holidays, there will be only 18 this month. Read More: PPF Scheme: Invest Rs 417 everyday to become a Crorepati, here’s how

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified the holidays into three categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement, and bank closings. Read More: ITR Filing for financial year 2021-22: Facing issues with e-verification, legal heir registration, check THESE FAQs by Income Tax Dept

Check the bank holidays in August under Negotiable Instruments Act:

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi — Gangtok

August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar

August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji

List of weekend leaves:

August 7: First Sunday

August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day

August 14: Second Sunday

August 21: Third Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Fourth Sunday