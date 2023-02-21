Bank Holidays 2023: Banks to be Closed for 12 Days in March, Check Full List
While banks remain on holidays for 12 days in March, the online, ATMs, cash deposit and mobile banking services will remain operational without any hiccup.
- Check full RBI list of banks holidays in March.
- he operations of banks will be affected for 12 days in March 2023.
- It includes the holidays on Sundays as well.
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays in Banks in March month. The operations of banks will be affected for 12 days in March 2023. It includes the holidays on Sundays as well. The banks will observe holidays on second and fourth Saturdays as usual. It is to be noted that these holidays can vary from state to state depending upon the state rules.
Here are the list of holidays in March 2023
March 3: Chapchar Kut
March 5: Sunday
March 7: Holi/Holi (Second Day)
March 8: Dhuleti/Doljatra/Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day
March 9: Holi
March 11: Second Saturday of the month
March 12: Sunday
March 19: Sunday
March 22: Gudi Padwa
March 25: Fourth Saturday
March 26: Sunday
March 30: Shree Ram Navami
