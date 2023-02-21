topStoriesenglish2575780
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK HOLIDAYS 2023

Bank Holidays 2023: Banks to be Closed for 12 Days in March, Check Full List

While banks remain on holidays for 12 days in March, the online, ATMs, cash deposit and mobile banking services will remain operational without any hiccup.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 06:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Check full RBI list of banks holidays in March.
  • he operations of banks will be affected for 12 days in March 2023.
  • It includes the holidays on Sundays as well.

Trending Photos

Bank Holidays 2023: Banks to be Closed for 12 Days in March, Check Full List

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays in Banks in March month. The operations of banks will be affected for 12 days in March 2023. It includes the holidays on Sundays as well. The banks will observe holidays on second and fourth Saturdays as usual. It is to be noted that these holidays can vary from state to state depending upon the state rules.

ALSO READ | Work-Life Balance: 4-Days Work Project Sees Success in THIS Country

While banks remain on holidays for 12 days in March, the online, ATMs, cash deposit and mobile banking services will remain operational without any hiccup.

Here are the list of holidays in March 2023

March 3: Chapchar Kut
March 5: Sunday
March 7: Holi/Holi (Second Day)
March 8: Dhuleti/Doljatra/Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day
March 9: Holi
March 11: Second Saturday of the month
March 12: Sunday
March 19: Sunday
March 22: Gudi Padwa
March 25: Fourth Saturday
March 26: Sunday
March 30: Shree Ram Navami

 

Live Tv

bank holidays 2023Banks holidays March 2023Banks

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'