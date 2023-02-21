Bank Holidays 2023: Banks to be Closed for 12 Days in March, Check Full List

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays in Banks in March month. The operations of banks will be affected for 12 days in March 2023. It includes the holidays on Sundays as well. The banks will observe holidays on second and fourth Saturdays as usual. It is to be noted that these holidays can vary from state to state depending upon the state rules.

While banks remain on holidays for 12 days in March, the online, ATMs, cash deposit and mobile banking services will remain operational without any hiccup.

Here are the list of holidays in March 2023

March 3: Chapchar Kut

March 5: Sunday

March 7: Holi/Holi (Second Day)

March 8: Dhuleti/Doljatra/Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

March 9: Holi

March 11: Second Saturday of the month

March 12: Sunday

March 19: Sunday

March 22: Gudi Padwa

March 25: Fourth Saturday

March 26: Sunday

March 30: Shree Ram Navami