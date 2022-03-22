Bank Holidays April 2022: Banks to remain shut for 9 days

New Delhi: A new fiscal year begins on April 1, bringing with it a slew of new responsibilities as well as the prospect of numerous vacations. For individuals who like to visit banks in person, we've compiled a list of days in April 2022 when bank branches will be closed to the public.

In April 2022, there are nine bank holidays, which include both regional and national. Starting April 1, which is the Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts, there are at least two long weekends during the month, with most, if not all, branches remaining closed during the day. Because April 1 comes on a Friday, banks will be closed for the first three days of the month.

Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 2 in Maharashtra, and the Ugadi Festival will be celebrated in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Depending on where you live, the day will be known as the 1st Navratra, Telugu New Year's Day, or Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba). According to the RBI's schedule of holidays 2022, state-owned lenders in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Srinagar will be closed on April 1. The first Saturday of the month is April 2.

The second week of the month will be shortened by bank holidays on April 14 and 15, followed by the weekend. In different locations, April 14 will be observed as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu, while April 15 will be observed as Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu.

It should be noted, however, that, with the exception of a few days, most of these holidays are only applicable to a few cities and states at a time. According to RBI standards, all public, commercial, foreign, cooperative, and regional banks in the country shall be closed on the above-mentioned dates. The RBI categorises holidays into three categories: state-specific celebrations, religious holidays, and festival celebrations. The RBI declared bank holidays in the following categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Live TV

#mute