Bank holidays April 2022: Banks will be closed for up to 15 days in total, check out important dates

New Delhi: The month of April has several holidays --some being observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of April, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of April 2022, although online banking activities will continue to work. (Also read: Secure your spouse's future with THIS scheme, here's how to get Rs 44,793 monthly pension)

Banks will remain closed for total 15 days in the month of April -- 9 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 15 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For example bank branches might be closed for Bohag Bihu in Assam but not closed for the same in other states.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of April 2022. Check out the list.

Holiday Description as per RBI

Yearly Closing of Bank Account: April 1

Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba): April 2

Sarhul: April 4

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday: April 5

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu: April 14

Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu: April 15

Bohag Bihu: April 16

Garia Puja: April 21

Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida: April 29

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

Sunday: April 3

Second Saturday: April 9

Sunday: April 10

Sunday: April 17

Fourth Saturday: April 23

Sunday: April 24

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

Live TV

#mute