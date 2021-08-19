Bank holidays August 2021: Banks to be closed for 5 straight days from today, check city-wise list here

New Delhi: From today onwards, banks are going to be closed for 5 straight days. However, these specific holidays will not be observed across the country uniformly. Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, and only for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

Before visiting your bank branch in the coming week, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed. It must also be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays in August. Check out the city-wise list.

August 19 - Muharram (Ashura) - Banks closed in Agartala, Belapur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, and Srinagar

August 20 - Muharram / First Onam - Banks closed in New Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ranchi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

August 21- Thiruvonam – Banks closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

22 August - Sunday

23 August - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti - Banks closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of August 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work. Banks will remain closed for total 15 days in the month of August-- 8 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However banking activities in different states may vary from each other.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

