Bank holidays

Bank Holidays August 2021: Banks to remain shut for 10 Days in August. Check the full list here

As per the categorisation and the RBI list of holidays, these leaves come under three formal brackets – 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday' or 'Banks' Closing of Accounts'. This list in particular comes under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act'.

Bank Holidays August 2021: Banks to remain shut for 10 Days in August. Check the full list here

The month of August has its own share of bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had released the list of mandated holidays for August which comes with a total of 15 holidays to lenders across India. This 15 days holiday is bifurcated in two parts- there are a total of 8 days of official leave whereas the rest of the 7 are weekend leaves which includes Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays. But now as we have reached the middle of the month, only 10 holidays are left for use. 

As per the categorisation and the RBI list of holidays, these leaves come under three formal brackets – ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ or ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. This list in particular comes under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’.

The list of holidays began on August 13, which is celebrated as Patriot’s Day in Imphal but if one looks at overall, then it started with August 1 which was Sunday. Banks will see back to back holidays this month in terms of  leaves. 

Starting this week, August 16 which is also Parse New Year will be an off for bankers in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur. August 19 is Muharram (Ashoora). It will be celebrated in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar.

Besides that, bankers will get an off on August 30 which is Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi. It will be celebrated across Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok. 

Check the full list of holidays from August 16: 

1) August 16, 2021 - Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) / (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

2) August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

3) August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

4) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

5) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

6) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

7) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

8) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

9) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

10) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

 

