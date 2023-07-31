Bank Holidays August 2023: Banks To Remain Shutdown On These Days Next Month, Check Full List

Bank Holidays August 2023: Banks remain shutdown every month for some days because of public holidays or Saturdays/ Sundays. Sometimes, the holidays come back-to-back closing the banks for consecutive days. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for fourteen days in August, 2023. You must know all the bank holidays in order to ensure hassle-free banking. On the occasion of holiday, normal online banking activities will continue without any hindrance, meaning you can use UPI, NEFT, RTGS, and many more to send and receive funds from and to bank accounts.

RBI has kept the banking holidays under three categories – First, Holiday under the Negotiable Instrument Act; second, real-time gross settlement holidays; and third, banks’ closing of accounts.

Bank holidays full list August 2023:

August 8 – Bank holiday in Sikkim (Tendong Lho Rum Faat)

August 6 – Bank holiday (Sunday)

August 12 – Bank holiday (Second Saturday)

August 13 – Bank holiday (Sunday)

August 15 – Bank holiday across India (Independence Day)

August 16 – Bank holiday in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur (Parsi New Year)

August 18 – Bank holiday in Guwahati (Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva)

August 20 – Bank holiday (Sunday)

August 26 – Bank holiday (Fourth Saturday)

August 27 – Bank holiday (Sunday)

August 28 – Bank holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram (First Onam)

August 30, 31 – Bank holiday in Jaipur and Shimla, Dehradun, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram (Raksha Bandhan/ Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/ Pang-Lhabsol)