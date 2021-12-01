Bank holidays December 2021: Banks to be closed for upto 12 days in total this month, check important dates here

New Delhi: In the month of December, before visiting your bank branch, you must take a note of the important days during which several bank branches will remain closed in the country.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of December 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work.

Banks will remain closed for total 12 days in the month of December-- 7 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 12 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For example bank branches might be closed for Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Goa but not closed for the same festival in Himachal Pradesh.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of December 2021. Check out the list.

Holiday Description Day

Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 3

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham: December 18

Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve): December 24

Christmas: December 25

Christmas Celebration: December 27

U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

New Year’s Eve: December 31

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

December 5 - Sunday

December 11- Second Saturday of the month

December 12- Sunday

December 19- Sunday

December 25 - Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas

December 26- Sunday

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

