Bank holidays December 2021: Starting today banks will be closed for 6 days, check branch closure dates in various cities

Indian Bank holidays 2021

New Delhi: Starting today (Friday, December 24) bank branches will remain closed in several parts of the country for various state mentioned holidays.

Before visiting your bank branch, you must keep note of the dates during which your particular bank branch may remain closed.  However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the mentioned days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For example bank branches might be closed for U Kiang Nangbah in Shillong but not closed for the same festival in Himachal Pradesh. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of December 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work.

It must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is the list of bank holidays falling in the remaining days of December 2021. Check out the list.

Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve): December 24

Christmas: December 25

December 26- Sunday

Christmas Celebration: December 27

U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

New Year’s Eve: December 31

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

