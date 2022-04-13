New Delhi: Banks in various parts of India will remain closed for four days straight from tomorrow (April 14). However, bank customers should note that banks will remain closed in a few cities on select days while they will be shut in other areas on other dates on non-weekend holidays. The branches will remain closed across India on Sunday, April 17.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notifies banking holidays, which could vary from state to state on non-weekend holidays. The RBI categorises bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks Closing of Accounts.

Bank customers that have important banking work lined up should take note of the holiday dates before stepping out from the home to visit their nearby bank branch. Else, they could face trouble.

Upcoming Bank Holidays:



Banks will remain closed between April 14 and April 16 on various occasions depending on the city. Here’s the list of festivals, occurring between April 14 and April 16, resulting in a bank holiday:

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti

Baisakhi

Vaisakhi

Tamil New Year's Day

Cheiraoba

Biju Festival

Good Friday

Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)

Himachal Day

Vishu

Bohag Bihu

Date Wise Bank Holidays:

April 14 (Thursday):

- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, and Bohag Bihu.

- Banks will be closed in most parts of India. However, they will remain open in Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

April 15 (Friday)

- Good Friday, Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu, and Bohag Bihu.

- Lenders will be closed in all the Indian states, excluding Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

April 16 (Saturday)

- Banks will remain closed only in Assam.

April 17 (Sunday)

- Sunday is a weekend holiday, meaning that banks will remain closed on the day across the country.

