हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bank holidays

Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 4 days from tomorrow -- Check important dates

In total, banks will be closed on 13 days in the month of April 2022. 

Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 4 days from tomorrow -- Check important dates

New Delhi: Banks in various parts of India will remain closed for four days straight from tomorrow (April 14). However, bank customers should note that banks will remain closed in a few cities on select days while they will be shut in other areas on other dates on non-weekend holidays. The branches will remain closed across India on Sunday, April 17. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notifies banking holidays, which could vary from state to state on non-weekend holidays. The RBI categorises bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks Closing of Accounts. 

Bank customers that have important banking work lined up should take note of the holiday dates before stepping out from the home to visit their nearby bank branch. Else, they could face trouble. 

Upcoming Bank Holidays: 
 
Banks will remain closed between April 14 and April 16 on various occasions depending on the city. Here’s the list of festivals, occurring between April 14 and April 16, resulting in a bank holiday:

  • Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti
  • Mahavir Jayanti
  • Baisakhi
  • Vaisakhi
  • Tamil New Year's Day
  • Cheiraoba
  • Biju Festival
  • Good Friday
  • Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)
  • Himachal Day 
  • Vishu 
  • Bohag Bihu
  • Date Wise Bank Holidays:  

April 14 (Thursday): 

- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, and Bohag Bihu. 

- Banks will be closed in most parts of India. However, they will remain open in Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.  

April 15 (Friday)

- Good Friday, Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu, and Bohag Bihu. 

- Lenders will be closed in all the Indian states, excluding Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. 

April 16 (Saturday) 

- Banks will remain closed only in Assam. Also Read: Burden will be shared if oil remains above $110 a barrel, says CEA Nageswaran amid rising fuel prices

April 17 (Sunday) 

- Sunday is a weekend holiday, meaning that banks will remain closed on the day across the country. Also Read: Enforcement Directorate summons former Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bank holidaysBank Holidays in Aprilbank
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission: 1 lakh pensioners to receive allowances as per 7th pay scale

Must Watch

PT4M48S

DNA: New York — Multiple injured in Brooklyn subway shooting