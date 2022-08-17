New Delhi: Indian banks will be closed continuously for 4 days from tomorrow. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the holidays calendar for August month. It is to be noted that there are 18 holidays this month and some of them are falling continuously.

Banks closed for 18 days in August

Significantly, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the Bank Holiday List into three categories. It includes Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks Closing of Accounts. That is, in addition to national holidays, there are some state-specific holidays, which include all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Let’s see all of them.

Banks will be closed for 4 days from tomorrow

August 18, 2022: All banks across the country will remain closed on the occasion of Janmashtami.

19 August 2022: Janmashtami holiday (Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh).

20 August 2022: Shri Krishna Ashtami holiday (Hyderabad)

August 21, 2022: There will be a bank holiday across the country due to the weekend on Sunday.

All holidays in August month

August 1, 2022: Drupaka She-G in Gangtok

August 7, 2022: Bank holiday across the country due to the weekend on Sunday

August 8, 2022: Banks closed in Jammu and Srinagar on the occasion of Muharram (Ashura)

August 9, 2022: Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Muharram (Ashura) except Chandigarh, Dehradun, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Panaji, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Srinagar.

August 11, 2022: Bank holiday across the country on the occasion of Rakshabandhan

August 12 2022: Rakshabandhan /(Kanpur, Lucknow)

August 13, 2022: Due to being the second Saturday of the month, all the banks in the country are closed.

August 14, 2022: Bank holiday across the country due to the weekend on Sunday

August 15, 2022: All banks in the country closed on the occasion of Independence Day

August 16, 2022: All banks in Mumbai and Nagpur closed on the occasion of Parsi New Year

August 27, 2022: A nationwide holiday due to the second Saturday.

August 28, 2022 - Sunday will be a bank holiday across the country due to the weekend.

August 29, 2022: Shrimant Sankardev (Guwahati)