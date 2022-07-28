New Delhi: Come August, the banks will remain closed for up to 18 days. Private and Public sector bank employees are set to enjoy another month full of festivals and holidays. This becomes important for bank customers so that they can plan bank-related tasks to prevent any delays. Keep in mind that the bank holidays are region and state specific. So it may vary from state to state or bank to bank. For instance, August 13 is a holiday in Imphal for Patriot’s Day and August 29 is off in Guwahati for Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. However, banks across the country will be off on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. According to the RBI holidays schedules, August carries 13 holidays excluding weekends.

Here’s the list of all Holidays in August 2022:

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi — Gangtok

August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar

August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji

Apart from all these, there are weekend holidays also. Imphal’s Patriots Day and the second Saturday fall on the same day i.e on August 13.

Weekend holidays lists in August 2022:

August 7: First Sunday

August 13: Second Saturday & Patriot’s Day

August 14: Second Sunday

August 21: Third Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Fourth Sunday