Bank Holidays: Banks To Be Closed For 14 days In August, Check City-Wise List
Bank important update for August 2023: Plan your visits wisely! check out the full list of bank holidays - don't get caught unprepared!
New Delhi: As we approach the month of August, it's essential to be aware of the upcoming bank holiday closures. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list, certain days in August will see bank branches remain closed in several cities across the country. These holidays are observed to commemorate various festivals, national events, and other important occasions.
During these specified days, physical operations at bank branches will be suspended. However, there's no need to worry about accessing your banking needs. Despite the branch closures, online banking activities will continue to function seamlessly, allowing you to conduct transactions, check your balances, and carry out other essential banking tasks from the comfort of your home or on the go.
Banks will remain closed for total 14 days in the month of August– 8 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends and state declared holiday. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 14 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.
For example bank branches might be closed for Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam but not closed for the same in Goa, Bihar or other states.
Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of August 2023. Check out the list.
Tendong Lho Rum Faat: August 8
Independence Day: August 15
Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 16
Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva: August 18
First Onam: August 28
Thiruvonam: August 29
Raksha Bandhan: August 30
Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol: August 31
Weekends and Second Saturdays
August 6: Sunday
August 12: Second Saturday
August 13: Sunday
August 20: Sunday
August 26: Fourth Saturday
August 27: Sunday
|August 2023
|8
|15
|16
|18
|28
|29
|30
|31
|Agartala
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|•
|Dehradun
|•
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|•
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|•
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|•
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|•
|Jammu
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|•
|Kochi
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Kohima
|•
|Kolkata
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|•
|Panaji
|•
|Patna
|•
|Raipur
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|Shillong
|•
|Shimla
|•
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
|•
|•
|•
Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.
