INDIAN BANK HOLIDAYS 2023

Bank Holidays: Banks To Be Closed For 14 days In August, Check City-Wise List

Bank important update for August 2023: Plan your visits wisely! check out the full list of bank holidays - don't get caught unprepared!

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: As we approach the month of August, it's essential to be aware of the upcoming bank holiday closures. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list, certain days in August will see bank branches remain closed in several cities across the country. These holidays are observed to commemorate various festivals, national events, and other important occasions.

During these specified days, physical operations at bank branches will be suspended. However, there's no need to worry about accessing your banking needs. Despite the branch closures, online banking activities will continue to function seamlessly, allowing you to conduct transactions, check your balances, and carry out other essential banking tasks from the comfort of your home or on the go.

Banks will remain closed for total 14 days in the month of August– 8 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends and state declared holiday. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 14 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam but not closed for the same in Goa, Bihar or other states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of August 2023. Check out the list.

Tendong Lho Rum Faat: August 8
Independence Day: August 15
Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 16
Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva: August 18
First Onam: August 28
Thiruvonam: August 29
Raksha Bandhan: August 30
Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol: August 31

Weekends and Second Saturdays

August 6: Sunday

August 12: Second Saturday

August 13: Sunday

August 20: Sunday

August 26: Fourth Saturday

August 27: Sunday

Agartala              
Ahmedabad              
Aizawl              
Belapur            
Bengaluru              
Bhopal              
Bhubaneswar              
Chandigarh              
Chennai              
Dehradun            
Gangtok          
Guwahati            
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh              
Hyderabad - Telangana              
Imphal              
Jaipur            
Jammu              
Kanpur            
Kochi        
Kohima              
Kolkata              
Lucknow            
Mumbai            
Nagpur            
New Delhi              
Panaji              
Patna              
Raipur              
Ranchi              
Shillong              
Shimla            
Srinagar              
Thiruvananthapuram        

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

