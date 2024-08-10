Bank Holidays In August 2024: Are Banks Open Or Closed This Saturday August 10? Check Here

Bank Holidays In August 2024: In the busy corporate life, many individuals reserve their bank-related work for Saturdays. However, all super-busy individuals should note that banks are open only on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month (if applicable). Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Hence, today all banks are closed as it is the second Saturday of the month.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for regional and national holidays but depending on the state of residence. Notably, customers should note that bank holidays vary across different states in India. It's advisable to check with your local bank branch for the holiday schedule before planning a visit.

Festivals In August 2024

August 3 - Ker Puja, a festival in Tripura weeks after Kharchi Puja.

August 8 -Tendong Lho Rum Faat, a festival of the Lepcha people of Sikkim.

August 13 - Patriot’s Day, is an official holiday in Manipur

August 15 - Independence Day, India became independent from the British Empire after the Independence Movement by national leaders.

August 19 - Raksha Bandhan, A Hindu festival that honours the bond between brothers and sisters.

August 20 - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, A state festival in Kerala commemorating the birth anniversary of Narayana Guru, a revered saint and social reformer who challenged the caste system in India.

August 26 - Janmashtami, this annual Hindu festival celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.