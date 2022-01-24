Bank Holidays in February: Banks to remain shut for 12 days, check full list here

New Delhi: The month of February is almost upon us. If you have bank-related tasks to do in February, it's critical that you know when the banks will be closed in the following month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list, a total of 12 days of shuttered banks will be closed next month. These holidays, however, will not be available in all states. In such a circumstance, check the Bank Holidays List before leaving the house to attend to bank business.

In February 2022, there will be six holidays, including Basant Panchami, Guru Ravidas Jayanti, and Doljatra, on which banks across the country will be closed. Closed till further notice (Bank Band). There will be a weekly (Weekend bank band) holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. In the coming month, there will be no business in the banks for a total of 12 days. Customers will be able to access ATMs, Internet Banking, Net Banking, and other services at this time.

List of bank holidays

February 2: Sonam Lochhar (banks closed in Gangtok)

February 5: Saraswati Puja/Shri Panchami/Basant Panchami (banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata)

February 15: Mohammad Hazrat Ali Birthday/Louis-Nagai-Nee (banks closed in Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow)

February 16: Guru Ravidas Jayanti (banks closed in Chandigarh)

February 18: Doljatra (banks closed in Kolkata)

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (banks closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

Banks will also be closed on these weekends

6 February: Sunday (weekly holiday)

12 February: 2nd Saturday of the month (weekly holiday)

13 February: Sunday (weekly holiday)

20 February: Sunday (weekly holiday)

26 February: 4th Saturday of the month ( Weekly Holiday)

February 27: Sunday (Weekly Holiday)