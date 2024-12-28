Bank Holidays In Jan 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days On New Year; Check Holiday List

Bank Holidays In January 2025 In India: As we are heading towards New Year, it's crucial to stay informed about bank holidays in January 2025 to plan your financial and personal activities effectively. With approximately 15 holidays in the first month of the year, including the regular second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays which are weekly holidays. Moreover, the banks will also observe additional regional and national holidays, varying across states.

The bank holidays in January provide an opportunity for relaxation but also require careful scheduling of banking tasks. Whether you're managing payments, visiting branches, or planning trips, knowing the holiday calendar can save you time and effort.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has yet to release its official list of bank holidays for the year. In the meantime, you can continue to conduct daily transactions via internet banking and ATMs. However, banking operations may be limited during these holidays, so it's good to verify the dates with your local bank branch to avoid any inconvenience. To assist you in planning your work and banking activities, we have put together a list of significant holidays for next year in January 2025.

Bank Holidays In January 2025 In India

Date Day Holiday Region/States 1 January 2025 Wednesday New Year's Day Across the country 6 January 2025 Monday Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Several states 11 January 2025 Saturday Missionary Day Mizoram 11 January 2025 Saturday Second Saturday Across the country 12 January 2025 Sunday Swami Vivekananda Jayanti West Bengal 13 January 2025 Monday Lohri Punjab and other states 14 January 2025 Tuesday Sankranti Several states 14 January 2025 Tuesday Pongal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh 15 January 2025 Wednesday Thiruvalluvar Day Tamil Nadu 15 January 2025 Wednesday Tusu Puja West Bengal and Assam 23 January 2025 Thursday Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Many States 24 January 2025 Saturday Fourth Saturday Across the country 26 January 2025 Sunday Republic Day Across the country 30 January 2025 Thursday Sonam Losar Sikkim

It is important to note that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will officially announce the holiday list soon.