Bank Holidays In Jan 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days On New Year; Check Holiday List
Bank Holidays In January 2025 In India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has yet to release its official list of bank holidays for the year.
Bank Holidays In January 2025 In India: As we are heading towards New Year, it's crucial to stay informed about bank holidays in January 2025 to plan your financial and personal activities effectively. With approximately 15 holidays in the first month of the year, including the regular second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays which are weekly holidays. Moreover, the banks will also observe additional regional and national holidays, varying across states.
The bank holidays in January provide an opportunity for relaxation but also require careful scheduling of banking tasks. Whether you're managing payments, visiting branches, or planning trips, knowing the holiday calendar can save you time and effort.
Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has yet to release its official list of bank holidays for the year. In the meantime, you can continue to conduct daily transactions via internet banking and ATMs. However, banking operations may be limited during these holidays, so it's good to verify the dates with your local bank branch to avoid any inconvenience. To assist you in planning your work and banking activities, we have put together a list of significant holidays for next year in January 2025.
Bank Holidays In January 2025 In India
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|Region/States
|1 January 2025
|Wednesday
|New Year's Day
|Across the country
|6 January 2025
|Monday
|Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
|Several states
|11 January 2025
|Saturday
|Missionary Day
|Mizoram
|11 January 2025
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|Across the country
|12 January 2025
|Sunday
|Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
|West Bengal
|13 January 2025
|Monday
|Lohri
|Punjab and other states
|14 January 2025
|Tuesday
|Sankranti
|Several states
|14 January 2025
|Tuesday
|Pongal
|Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh
|15 January 2025
|Wednesday
|Thiruvalluvar Day
|Tamil Nadu
|15 January 2025
|Wednesday
|Tusu Puja
|West Bengal and Assam
|23 January 2025
|Thursday
|Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
|Many States
|24 January 2025
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|Across the country
|26 January 2025
|Sunday
|Republic Day
|Across the country
|30 January 2025
|Thursday
|Sonam Losar
|Sikkim
It is important to note that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will officially announce the holiday list soon.
