Bank Holidays in January 2022: Banks to remain closed for 16 days; check list here

New Delhi: In January 2022, Indian banks would be closed for up to 16 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Aside from the seven weekly offs, banks will be closed in various states due to other holidays. Most states' banks will be closed on January 26, 2022, in honour of Republic Day.

Banks in Agartala, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Kochi, and Srinagar will not be closed on Republic Day, according to a list of bank holidays published on the Reserve Bank of India's website. Holidays are divided into three categories by the Reserve Bank of India: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The RBI has issued the following list of holidays.

Bank Holidays in January 2022

01 January 2022: New Year’s Day

03 January 2022: New Year’s Celebration/Losoong

04 January 2022: Losoong

11 January 2022: Missionary Day

12 January 2022: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

14 January 2022: Makar Sankranti/Pongal

15 January 2022: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day

18 January 2022: Thai Poosam

26 January 2022: Republic Day

Only Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, and Shillong banks would be closed on January 1, 2022. On the occasion of the New Year's festival or Losoong, banks in Aizawl and Gangtok will be closed on Monday, January 3rd, 2022. To commemorate Losoong, only banks in Gangtok will be closed on January 4, 2022. On January 11, 2022, only banks in Aizawl will be closed. On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, banks in Kolkata will be closed on January 12th.

On the occasions of Makar Sankranti and Pongal, banks in Ahmedabad and Chennai will be closed. On the occasion of Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day, banks in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, and Hyderabad will be closed on January 15th. On the 18th of January, only banks in Chennai will be closed because to Thai Poosam.

Weekend holidays in January 2022

02 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

08 January 2022: Second Saturday

09 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

16 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

22 January 2022: Fourth Saturday

23 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

30 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)