Bank Holidays in January 2022: Banks to remain closed for THESE days

New Delhi: We are only four days away from the start of the new year, 2022. As the month of January approaches, it is critical for all customers to understand when banks will be closed in the first month of 2022 in order to organise their financial operations. According to the Reserve Bank of India's bank holiday list, banking activity would be disrupted for 9 days in January, excluding weekends (second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays). It should be emphasised, however, that while banks will be closed on holidays, internet banking services will be available.

Due to the holidays, bank customers will be unable to withdraw or deposit funds at bank branches, but they will be able to use online banking, ATMs, mobile banking, and other services. Bank account holders should also be aware that on certain days, banks will only close in a few cities rather than nationwide. If you have any bank-related work to do, need to withdraw cash, or need to visit your nearest branch during the following week, please see the list of bank holidays below:

1. January 1, 2022: Banks in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, and Shillong will be closed on New Year's Eve.

2. January 3, 2022: Banks in Aizawl and Gangtok will stay closed due to New Year's Celebration/Losoong.

3. January 4, 2022: Banks in Gangtok will be closed on the occasion of Losoong.

4. January 11, 2022: On the occasion of Missionary Day in Aizawl, banks will stay closed.

5. January 12, 2022: Banks in Kolkata will be closed on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birthday..

6. January 14, 2022: In Ahmedabad and Chennai, banks will be closed on the eve of Makar Sankranti/Pongal.

7. January 15, 2022: In Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, and Hyderabad, banks will be closed on the eve of Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day.

8. January 18, 2022: Banks in Chennai will be closed on the occasion of Thai Poosam.

9. January 26, 2022: Banks would be closed in all cities except Agartala, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kochi, and Srinagar on Republic Day.

Apart from the above-mentioned holidays, banks will be closed on January 8, 2022 and January 22, 2022 due to second and fourth Saturdays, respectively, and on January 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 owing to Sundays.

It should be noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues the bank holidays list, which offers vacations to banks in three categories. Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts are the three kinds.

