Bank Holidays In June 2024: Bank To Remain Close For Atleast 12 Days In June; Check Full Details Here

New Delhi: As the new month of June 2024 is coming with it comes some days off from the banks in India. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar 2024, all national and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will have at least 12 holidays in June 2024.

These holidays include the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Notably, there are five Sundays this month. The bank customers should note that these holidays vary by state due to regional festivals.

It is important to note that the online banking services will remain operational, allowing customers to conduct transactions through bank websites, mobile apps, or ATMs for urgent requirements despite the closures.

So, you can check with your local bank branch to confirm the holidays. After confirming the holidays, you can plan the bank-related work accordingly. Hence, this will help bank customers to plan better and avoid last-minute problems. If you're planning a trip or just looking forward to a day of relaxation, knowing when these holidays can help you make the most of them.

Let's Take A Quick Look At The Bank Holidays Lined Up In June 2024

June 9: Banks closed for an account of the Maharana Pratap Jayanti in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

June 10: Holiday on account of the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev ji in Punjab.

June 14: Banks will be closed for Pahili Raja in Odisha on this day.

June 15: Banks are closed in the northeastern state of Mizoram, Holiday for YMA Day and banks will be closed in Odisha for Raja Sankranti.

June 17: On the occasion of Bakri Eid banks will remain closed across India, except in some states.

June 21: There are holidays across many states that will be closed for Vat Savitri Vrat.

Weekend Bank Holidays In June 2024:

June 8: Banks will be closed on the second Saturday in India.

June 22: Holiday on the fourth Saturday in India.

June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30: Banks closed on Sundays across the country.

Types Of Bank Holidays In India:

There are three types of bank holidays in the country which include Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts, as per RBI. Notably, the regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.