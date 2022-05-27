हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bank holidays in June: Banks to remain shut for 8 days in coming month, check important dates

Banks will remain for a total of 8 days in the month of June 2022. 

New Delhi: Banks will remain closed for a total of eight days in the month of June 2022, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank holiday list. However, bank customers should note that the branches will not remain closed on all eight days in all the parts of the country. Some bank holidays are limited to particular states or areas, while others are marked nationwide. Customers should check the list of bank holidays in June 2022 before stepping out of their homes to visit the nearby branch. 

While banks will remain closed for a few days in the month of June 2022, customers should note that they can use online banking facilities to carry out their important banking work. 

According to the RBI holiday calendar for the month of June 2022, banks will remain shut for two days due to some festivities or occasions. Bank customers should note that the banks won’t remain closed for the two days in all states or regions for all festivals. The two holidays are for selective states or regions. The remaining six holidays in June 2022 are weekends. 

For instance, bank branches will remain closed for Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan on June 2 and not in other parts of the country. Also Read: Pensioners alert! Defence ministry extends date for submitting annual identification, life certification till 25 June

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of June 2022. Check out the list.

Holidays in June 2022

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: June 2

Y.M.A. Day/Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/Raja Sankranti: June 15

Sunday: June 5

Second Saturday: June 11

Sunday: June 12

Sunday: June 19

Fourth Saturday: June 25

Sunday: June 26

Tracking bank holidays helps you to plan your bank activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your transactions well in advance. Also Read: Paradeep Phosphates shares gain nearly 5% on debut

