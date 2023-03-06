Bank Holidays In March 2023: Banks To Be Closed On Holi In These Cities; Check Full List
Bank branches will remain shut on the occasion of Holika Dahan and Holi across the country, which may be varied from State to State.
- Bank branches to remain shut on March 7, 8 in several cities.
- Banks to be closed for 12 days in March 2023, as per RBI holiday list.
- Here's the full list of bank holidays in March 2023.
New Delhi: Banks will remain closed on March 8 on the occasion of Holi 2023. Overall, the banks will be closed for almost 12 days across the country, as per RBI bank holiday list. Bank branches of some states will shut on March 7, 2023. It is to be noted that holidays can be varied depending upon the States and their public holidays.
Bank Holidays On March 7 In These Cities:
Banks will remain shut in some states on the occasion of Holika Dahan. These are Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi, and Srinagar.
Bank Holidays On March 8, 9 In These Cities:
On March 8, the banks will be closed in these cities: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok.
On March 9, 2023, banks will remain shut in Bihar for second day of Holi/Yaosang.
Here are the list of holidays in March 2023
March 3: Chapchar Kut
March 5: Sunday
March 7: Holi/Holi (Second Day)
March 8: Dhuleti/Doljatra/Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day
March 9: Holi
March 11: Second Saturday of the month
March 12: Sunday
March 19: Sunday
March 22: Gudi Padwa
March 25: Fourth Saturday
March 26: Sunday
March 30: Shree Ram Navami
