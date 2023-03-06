New Delhi: Banks will remain closed on March 8 on the occasion of Holi 2023. Overall, the banks will be closed for almost 12 days across the country, as per RBI bank holiday list. Bank branches of some states will shut on March 7, 2023. It is to be noted that holidays can be varied depending upon the States and their public holidays.

Bank Holidays On March 7 In These Cities:

Banks will remain shut in some states on the occasion of Holika Dahan. These are Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi, and Srinagar.

Bank Holidays On March 8, 9 In These Cities:

On March 8, the banks will be closed in these cities: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok.

On March 9, 2023, banks will remain shut in Bihar for second day of Holi/Yaosang.

Here are the list of holidays in March 2023

March 3: Chapchar Kut

March 5: Sunday

March 7: Holi/Holi (Second Day)

March 8: Dhuleti/Doljatra/Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

March 9: Holi

March 11: Second Saturday of the month

March 12: Sunday

March 19: Sunday

March 22: Gudi Padwa

March 25: Fourth Saturday

March 26: Sunday

March 30: Shree Ram Navami