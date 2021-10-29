Bank Holidays in November 2021: Banks to remain closed for 5 days next week; check full list here

New Delhi: Beginning November 1, all public and private sector banks around the country will be closed for up to five out of seven days. During the coming week, lenders across India will close on these days, amid festivities such as Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

In terms of the entire month of November, banks will be closed for up to 17 days due to extended festivals across the country. So, if you want to visit any bank branches in the coming week, make a note of these dates to prevent any inconvenience and to complete your work efficiently.

Bank holidays are implemented in accordance with a schedule published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, with the exception of a few national holidays, these days off do not normally conflict with one another because they are recognised on a state-by-state basis. This means that just selected branches of banks in their respective states will be closed on a specific day.

Banks, for example, will stay closed in Bengaluru on Kannada Rajyostsava, but services would be available throughout the country. Bank customers are generally advised to visit the branch closest to them to obtain a complete list of bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India has announced that banks will be granted holidays in three categories. These are the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Holiday, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Closing of Bank Accounts. Every bank throughout the country, including the public and private sectors, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks, will be closed on these designated days.

All bank branches are closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas Day (December 25). Banks are also closed on holidays like as Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, and Good Friday. Except for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, the RBI has declared Sunday a mandatory day of rest for all banks. However, because state holidays differ, lenders in your state may not be closed on all of those days.

According to the RBI's schedule of future holidays, all banks in the country, with the exception of those in Bengaluru, would be closed on Diwali, which occurs on November 4. Apart from that, only weekend leaves would be applicable to all banks in India on the same day.

Check out the full list of bank holidays from November 1, 2021

November 1: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut - Bengaluru, Imphal

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi - Bengaluru

November 4: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja -Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja - Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur

November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba - Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:

November 7: Sunday

November 13: Second Saturday of the month

November 14: Sunday

So, if you have any bank-related job to do or want to withdraw cash during the holiday season in the coming week, you should go to your nearest branch to find out about the list of holidays in your state. Despite the leaves, ATMs will continue to operate as usual on these days.

