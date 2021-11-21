Bank Holidays in November 2021: Banks to remain closed for 5 days; online banking open 24/7

New Delhi: With only a few days until the end of the month of November, it is critical that all bank customers are aware that banks will be closed for 5 days during the coming week (including Saturdays and Sundays). It should be emphasised, however, that while banks will be closed on holidays, internet banking services will be available.

Due to the holidays, bank customers will be unable to withdraw or deposit funds at bank branches, but they will be able to use online banking, ATMs, mobile banking, and other services. Bank account holders should also be aware that banks will close in specific cities rather than nationwide - see the check list.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes the bank holidays list, which provides bank holidays in three categories. Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts are the three kinds. If you have any bank-related work to do, need to withdraw cash, or need to visit your nearest branch during the following week, please see the list of holidays below.

November 21, 2021: Banks closed today due to Sunday.

November 22, 2021: Banks in Bengaluru will be closed on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanthi, according to the RBI's bank holiday list.

November 23, 2021: On the occasion of Seng Kutsnem, Shillong's banks would be closed.

Apart from the dates listed above, banks will be closed on November 21 and 28 due to Sundays, and on November 27, 2021 due to the fourth Saturday.

It should also be mentioned that on November 22 and 23, banking operations will be suspended only in Bengaluru and Shillong, allowing residents in other parts of the country to visit their bank branches, which will stay open.

So far, the month of November has witnessed a number of holidays as a result of the Christmas season. Baking services were closed during Diwali, Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba, Chhath Puja/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya), Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima, Kannada Rajyostsava and Kut, Naraka Chaturdashi, and weekends.

Banks will be closed for 7 days in December, on the occasion of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier on December 3 in Panaji, the Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham on December 18 in Aizawl and Shillong, Christmas on December 24 in Aizawl and Shillong, and on December 25 in all places except Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, banks in Aizawl will be closed on December 27 owing to the Christmas holiday, and on December 30 and 31, banks will be closed due to U Kiang Nangbah and New Year's Eve, respectively.

