Bank Holidays In November 2023: Banks To Be Closed For Upto 16 Days This Month, Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: As per the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of holidays for November, banks in various cities across the nation will be for diverse festivals and national events.

Though bank branches will be closed, online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly, so that you can perform transactions, check balances, and carry out essential banking tasks effortlessly from the convenience of your home or while on the move.

Banks will remain closed for total 16 days in the month of November – 10 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends and state declared holiday. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 16 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Wangala Festival in Shillong but not closed for the same in Assam, Tripura, Goa, Bihar or other states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of November 2023. Check out the list.

Kannada Rajyothsava/Kut/Karva Chauth: November 1

Wangala Festival: November 10

Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali: November 13

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja: November 14

Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya: November 15

Chhath (Morning Arghya): November 20

Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal: November 23

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima: November 27

Kanakadasa Jayanthi: November 30

Weekends and Second Saturdays

Sunday: November 5

Second Saturday: November 11

Sunday: November 12

Sunday: November 19

Fourth Saturday: November 25

Sunday: November 26

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.