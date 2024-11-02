Bank Holidays In November 2024: Are Banks Closed Today? Check Complete State-Wise Bank Holiday List

Bank Holidays In November 2024: With the festive spirit in the air, many are curious about their holiday schedules, especially regarding November 2, 2024. This Saturday marks Govardhan Pooja, a celebration that holds great significance for many devotees. It’s important to know if this day is designated as a bank holiday, which could impact financial transactions and services.

According to the RBI’s bank holiday list, the Bank branches remain closed today Saturday, November 2, on account of Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Govardhan Pooja, and Vikram Samvant New Year Day.

Hence, the banks in some states will be open, and in some states, banks will be closed. However, the digital payments and ATM will continue to work normally. There are a total of 13 bank holidays in November 2024 due to various national and regional occasions.

Adding further, in line with the guidelines established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will also be closed on Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, in addition to regional and national holidays. In this article, we will provide a detailed list of holidays during this festive season.

Bank Holidays In November 2024:

November 1: Diwali Amavasya

November 2: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)

November 3: Sunday

November 7: Chhath

November 8: Chhath

November 9: Second Saturday

November 10: Sunday

November 12: Egas-Bagwal

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 17: Sunday

November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti

November 23: Seng Kutsnem, Fourth Saturday

November 24: Sunday

List Of State-Wise Bank Holidays In November 2024:

November 1 (Friday): Several states, including Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur, will see bank closures in observance of Deepavali, Kut, and Kannada Rajyotsava.

November 2 (Saturday): Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other regions will be closed for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, and Govardhan Pooja. It’s noteworthy that this Saturday is the first of the month, which typically is not designated as a holiday.

November 3 (Sunday): Banks will be closed across all Indian states and Union Territories in observance of Sunday.

November 7 (Thursday): Some states, including West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, will have bank closures for Chhath (Evening Arghya).

November 8 (Friday): In states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya, banks will be closed for the Chhath (Morning Arghya) and the Wangala Festival.

November 9 (Saturday): It is the second Saturday of the month, and banks will be closed.

November 10 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed for Sunday.

November 15 (Friday): In honour of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, banks will close in regions such as Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad (Telangana), Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

November 17 (Sunday): Banks will be closed for Sunday.

November 18 (Monday): All banks in Karnataka will be closed for Kanakadasa Jayanti.

November 23 (Saturday): In Meghalaya, banks will close for the Seng Kutsnem festival. This day is also the fourth Saturday of the month.

November 24 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed for Sunday.