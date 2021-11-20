Bank Holidays in November: Banks to remain shut for 5 days next week; Full list here

New Delhi: Starting on Sunday, November 21, all commercial and public banks across the country will be closed for up to five days out of seven during the coming week. Banks closed for up to 12 days earlier this month due to ongoing holidays such as Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

This means that banks in India were closed for up to 17 days during the month of November. On that note, if you want to visit any bank branches in the coming week, you should take note of these bank holidays to avoid any inconvenience and to complete your work efficiently.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published a list of bank holidays that will be observed. With the exception of a few national holidays, these days off do not normally overlap because they are honoured in a state-by-state way. This means that on a given day, only particular bank branches in respective states will be closed. On Kanakadasa Jayanthi, for example, banks in Bengaluru will be closed, but services would be available in other areas of the country. Customers are typically advised to visit the bank branch closest to them to obtain a complete list of bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India has announced that banks will be granted vacations in three categories. The Negotiable Instruments Act, the Holiday, the Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Banks' Closing of Accounts are all examples. Every bank throughout the country, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks, would be closed on these designated days.

On Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas Day, all bank branches are closed (December 25). Banks are also closed on holidays like as Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, and Good Friday. Apart from the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, the RBI has made Sunday a mandatory leave for all banks. However, because state holidays differ, lenders in your state may not close on all of those days.

According to the Reserve Bank's list of approved holidays for the month of November, all banks across the country remained closed on Diwali, which fell on November 4, with the exception of those in Bengaluru. On November 19, most banks in India closed on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, while banks in Patna continued to function. Apart from that, only weekend leaves would be applicable to all banks in India on the same day.

Here is a full list of bank holidays from November 21 onwards:

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi - Bengaluru

November 23: Seng Kutsnem - Shillong

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:

November 21: Sunday

November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28: Sunday

So, if you have any bank-related job to do or want to withdraw cash during the forthcoming week during the festive season, you should visit your nearest branch to find out about the list of holidays in your state. Regardless of the leaves, ATMs will be operational as usual on these days.

