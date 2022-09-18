Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 5 days for the remaining month

New Delhi: We've already passed the halfway point of the current month, but there are still a few bank holidays left in September. As the holiday season began in September, there were as many as 13 bank holidays, eight of which had already been used. This month, five more bank holidays are left for the remaining 13 days, after which the holiday season will be in full swing.

It should be noted that bank holidays differ from one state to the next and from one bank to the next.

Six of September's 13 bank holidays are weekend days, with three of them already taken during the first two weeks of the month. There are eight regional holidays during which lenders in certain areas remain closed due to events in those areas. While adding the two, we can see that there are 14 bank holidays, one of which was on September 10 — the second Saturday of the month. As a result, this holiday clashes, making September 13 a bank holiday. Due to Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram were closed on September 10.

Bank holidays are determined by a list of holidays prepared by the Reserve Bank. Every year, the RBI compiles a list of holidays, which are then implemented. The banking regulator has announced three bank holidays: the Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. All banks in the country, including the public and private sectors, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks, will be closed on the notified holidays.

List of Bank Holidays in September 2022:

September 1 (Thursday): Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – Panaji

September 6 (Tuesday): Karma Puja – Ranchi

September 7 (Wednesday): First Onam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 8 (Thursday): Thiruvonam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 9 (Friday): Indrajatra – Gangtok

September 10 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 21 (Wednesday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

September 6 (Monday): Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi – Imphal, Jaipur

Aside from that, there are seven-weekend leaves, one of which coincides with Patriot's Day, when banks across the country will be closed. These are listed below.

List of Weekend Leaves in September 2022

September 4: Weekly off (Sunday)

September 10: Second Saturday

September 11: Weekly off (Sunday)

September 18: Weekly off (Sunday)

September 24: Fourth Saturday

September 25: Weekly off (Sunday)

To avoid any inconvenience, if you have any bank-related work, you should contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in September this year according to your regio