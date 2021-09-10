Bank Holidays in September: Banks to remain closed for 3 days in a row this week. Check the full list here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had already revealed that there are a total of 12 bank holidays in the month of September. Now the tally stands at 9 holidays. It consists of a mix of weekends and RBI-mandated leaves. Earlier, there were only 7 bank holidays as it started from September 8. However, if you count on the weekends, then it started from September 5, the first Sunday of the month. Initially, there were initially seven bank holidays and they started off on September 8.

RBI has categorised the leaves for this month under the bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts.’

These holidays are not necessarily for all banks across different states on the same date. It will be specifically for those lenders that come under the purview of specified cities and localities as mentioned by the RBI for that particular day. On September 10, Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, is considered as the largest banking holiday for the month of September. Banks will see holidays in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji.

The second day of Ganesh Chaturthi will be an off for banks in Panaji. September 11 is also the second Saturday of this particular month.

Check out the full list of holidays from September 10:

1) September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

2) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

3) September 12 – Sunday

4) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)

5) September 19 – Sunday

6) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

7) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

8) September 25 – Fourth Saturday

9) September 26 – Sunday

Live TV

#mute