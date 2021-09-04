Bank Holidays in September: Banks to remain closed for12 days. Full list here

The month of September has begun and with that, customers should also keep in mind the holidays. The Reserve Bank of India had issued a list of bank holidays for the month of September 2021 and as per the list, banks will see seven holidays in different states.

Besides these holidays, there will be weekend leaves of six days this month. But the second Saturday of the month falls on the same day as one of the holidays on the bank holiday list issued by the RBI. Now there is a final count of 12 days of leave in September.

The RBI’s list of holidays comes under the bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The other classifications for the RBI listing are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

On September 10, almost 9 cities across different states will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata. The locations where banks will have an off for this holiday are Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji.

Check the full list of holidays for the month of September 2021:

1) September 5 – Sunday

2) September 8 – Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - (Guwahati)

3) September 9 – Teej (Haritalika) – (Gangtok)

4) September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

5) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

6) September 12 – Sunday

7) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)

8) September 19 – Sunday

9) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

10) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

11) September 25 – Fourth Saturday

12) September 26 – Sunday