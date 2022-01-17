Bank holidays January 2022: From tomorrow, banks will be closed for 6 days this month; check out important dates before visiting branch

New Delhi: Before visiting your bank branch in the remaining of the month of January 2022, you must take a note of the important days during which several bank branches will remain closed in the country.

The banks will be closed for 6 days in the remaining of this month, although online banking activities will continue to work. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for the said 6 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For example bank branches might be closed for Thai Poosam in Chennai but not closed for the same festival in Assam.

Here are the list of bank holidays for the rest of January 2022. Check out the list.

18 January: Tuesday Thai Poosam (Chennai)

22nd January: Saturday fourth saturday of the month

23rd January: Sunday Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, week off across the country

25 January: Tuesday State Foundation Day Himachal Pradesh

26 January: Wednesday Republic Day will be a holiday across the country

31st January: Monday will be a holiday in Assam

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

