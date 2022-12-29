Bank holidays January 2023: Bank branches to be closed for up to 13 days in the first month of the year; check City-wise list

New Delhi: The month of January will have certain days as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list during which banking operations will remain closed in the bank branches. However online banking activities will continue to work. Hence, if you want to visit your bank branch for any bank related important work next month, you must note down the number of days when branches will be closed in several cities of the country in the month of January 2023.

While some bank holidays will be observed nation-wide, some others will be local holidays. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of January, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

Banks will remain closed for total 13 days in the month of January– 6 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 13 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Imoinu Iratpa in Imphal but not closed for the same in Goa, Bihar or other states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of January 2023. Check out the list.

New Year’s Celebration: January 2

Imoinu Iratpa: January 3

Gaan-Ngai: January 4

Thiruvalluvar Day: January 16

Uzhavar Thirunal: January 17

Republic Day/Saraswati Puja: January 26

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

January 14: Second Saturday

January 28: Fourth Saturday

Sunday falls on 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th January

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.