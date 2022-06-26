NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Bank Holidays July 2022: Banks to remain shut for 17 days; Full list here

Bank customers are advised to plan ahead for work linked to their accounts. However, even on holidays, internet banking services will be accessible.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
  • Banks will remain closed for 17 days in July.
  • Bank customers are advised to plan ahead for work linked to their accounts.
  • RBI has categorised bank holidays under three categories.

Bank Holidays July 2022: Banks to remain shut for 17 days; Full list here

New Delhi: According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will be closed a total of 17 days in the month of July 2022. The gazette holidays are observed by all banks, whether public and private. Additionally, banks are closed on Sundays and all statutory holidays. Besides that, the banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

There are a number of regional festivals to be celebrated throughout the country in the month of July. As a result, according to the local calendar, banks in the states and Union Territories will be closed on holidays. Read More: 7th Pay Commission: 3 BIG gifts to govt employees in July; DA hike, 18-months arrear, PF interest rate

Bank customers are advised to plan ahead for work linked to their accounts. However, even on holidays, internet banking services will be accessible. Read More: Bank Fraud: Bengaluru banker arrested for diverting Rs 5.7 crore to girlfriend

 

RBI has categorised bank holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Check the full list of holidays in July 2022:

Friday, July 1- Ratha Yatra (Odisha)

Tuesday, July 5- Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday (Jammu & Kashmir)

Wednesday, July 6- MHIP Day (Mizoram)

Thursday, July 7-    Kharchi Puja (Tripura)

Saturday, July 9-    Id-Ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid)/ Second Saturday

Monday, July 11-     Eid-ul-Azha

Wednesday, July 13- Martyr’s Day (Jammu and Kashmir)

Wednesday, July 13- Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)

Thursday, July 14- Ben Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)

Saturday, July 16- Harela (Uttarakhand)

Saturday, July 23- Fourth Saturday

Tuesday, July 26- Ker Puja (Tripura)

There are several regional holidays, and they may vary from state to state and bank to bank.

