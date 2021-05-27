Bank holidays June 2021: Banks to remain closed for 9 days in total, check out important dates

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of June 2021.

Banks will remain closed for total 9 days in the month of June. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list 3 will be holidays for different occassions while other are weekly holidays. However banking activities in different states may vary from each other.

It must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of June 2021. Check out the list.

Here is the full list when banks will be closed (weekly holiday and other holidays)

June 06 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

June 12 - Second Saturday (Banks are closed)

June 13 - Sunday (Weekly holiday)

June 15 - Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti (banks will be closed in Izwal-Mizoram, Bhubaneswar)

June 20 - Sunday (Weekly Holiday)

June 25 - Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Bank of Jammu and Srinagar closed)

June 26 - Second Saturday

June 27 - Sunday Weekly Holiday)

June 30 - Remna Ni (banks will remain closed in Izwal only)

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

