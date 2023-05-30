Bank Holidays June 2023: Banks To Be Closed For 12 days In June, Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: In the month of June, bank branches will remain closed during certain days in several cities of the country as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list. Though branches will be closed for physical operations, online banking activities will continue to work.

While some bank holidays will be observed nation-wide, some others will be local holidays. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of June, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

Banks will remain closed for total 12 days in the month of June– 6 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends and state declared holiday. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 12 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Kharchi Puja in Agartala but not closed for the same in Goa, Bihar or other states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of June 2023. Check out the list.

Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti: June 15

Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra: June 20

Kharchi Puja: June 26

Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Zuha): June 28

Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha): June 29

Remna Ni/Id-Ul-Zuha: June 30

Weekends and Second Saturdays

June 4: Sunday

June 10: Second Saturday

June 11: Sunday

June 18: Sunday

June 24: Fourth Saturday

June 25: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.