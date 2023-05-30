topStoriesenglish2615414
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
INDIAN BANK HOLIDAYS 2023

Bank Holidays June 2023: Banks To Be Closed For 12 days In June, Check City-Wise List

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of June 2023. Check out the list.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bank Holidays June 2023: Banks To Be Closed For 12 days In June, Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: In the month of June, bank branches will remain closed during certain days  in several cities of the country as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list. Though branches will be closed for physical operations, online banking activities will continue to work.

While some bank holidays will be observed nation-wide, some others will be local holidays. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of June, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

Banks will remain closed for total 12 days in the month of June– 6 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends and state declared holiday. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 12 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Kharchi Puja in Agartala but not closed for the same in Goa, Bihar or other states.

 

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of June 2023. Check out the list.

Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti: June 15
Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra: June 20
Kharchi Puja: June 26
Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Zuha): June 28
Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha): June 29
Remna Ni/Id-Ul-Zuha: June 30

Weekends and Second Saturdays

June 4: Sunday

June 10: Second Saturday

June  11: Sunday

June  18: Sunday

June  24: Fourth Saturday

June  25: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?