Indian Bank holidays 2021

Bank holidays May 2021: Banks will remain closed for 12 days in total, check out the important dates

In total, banks would be closed for 12 days in May, though banking activities in different states may vary from each other.

New Delhi: Banks will remain closed for total 12 days in the month of May, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list.

Banking operations will remain closed on several occasions in May that range from state holidays, to regional festivals and many more.

In total, banks would be closed for 12 days in May, though banking activities in different states may vary from each other. 

The Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of May 2021. Check out the list and important dates when banks will be closed in May.

Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day): May 1
Jumat-ul-Vida: May 7
Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1): May 13
Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya: May 14
Buddha Pournima: May 26`

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month are falling on 8 and 22 May. There will be no work in banks on this day. Also, there are Sunday holidays on 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 May.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

